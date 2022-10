Dr. Myra Gray, Deputy to the Commanding General for the US Army Security Assistance Command at Redstone Arsenal (USASAC), spoke about the command’s responsibility to make sure that Ukraine has what they need to fight Russia.

Ukraine is a strategic partner, just one of 137 around the world. USASAC’s responsibility is to help provide training and supplies as well as working out how they will do maintenance.

Watch the video above to learn more about Dr. Gray and USASAC.