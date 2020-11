To put it mildly, we’re in the middle of some uneasy times, but we’re also in the middle of some extraordinary scientific accomplishments in space.

One of them is the Parker Solar Probe and its mission to learn more about our sun.

UAH Professor Dr. Gary Zank is a major part of the Parker team and an interested scientist for several other incredible missions.

He says Parker is a mission that keeps on giving.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Zank below: