Devyn Keith talks racial justice, COVID-19 impacts on Huntsville Leadership Perspectives by: WHNT News 19 Posted: Jul 5, 2020 / 08:16 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 5, 2020 / 08:16 AM CDT There are so many issues for civic leaders to consider these days – COVID-19 is certainly one, but so are race relations. Both of those topics are part of our leadership perspectives interview with Huntsville City Council president Devyn Keith. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction