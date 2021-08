August is “National Immunization Awareness Month” and Dr. Pam Hudson, Crestwood Medical Center CEO, discusses the COVID-19 vaccine and how this ‘month’ is coming at the most appropriate time.

Not only are the COVID-19 vaccines a part of this week’s conversation, but also the vaccines that children receive every year.

You can view the full interview with Dr. Hudson here:

If you are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit the Vaccine Finder website here.