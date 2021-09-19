Councilmember plans to provide ‘big city’ benefits to rural Huntsville areas

(WHNT) — District 5 in Huntsville is the largest and only district in the city of Huntsville that covers two counties. It touches Mid-City, the airport, and Interstate 65.

District 5 council member John Meredith is well aware of his district’s major needs like roads, internet access, and emergency services.

Meredith said it is of utmost importance to get those benefits of living in a growing city to everyone in the district, which can be difficult when not everyone’s needs are the same.

