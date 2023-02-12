HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The priority of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce is to prioritize who they attract and recruit and how they serve the needs of the community, according to Lucia Cape, the Senior Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development.

Cape joined Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to discuss the Chamber’s priorities and how they manage those priorities with the growth of the area.

In the past ten years, the Huntsville/Madison area has had about 20% growth. Cape says growth like this is not only manageable, but it helps get better stores and interest from developers. She says they want to focus on managing growth that compliments what the area already has.

The Chamber of Commerce is responsible for business, but Cape knows that the quality of life in the area is what allows businesses to recruit employees who are willing to live and work in the area. The amenities, schools, sports teams, etc. are things that she says help people want to stay here.

Cape also discusses the challenges not just in Huntsville/Madison County but everywhere in recruiting for the workforce.

The Senior VP reiterated that the growth is manageable, and the problems that face Huntsville and Madison County are great problems to have. She believes the right people are working to stay ahead of any problems.

You can see the full interview with Cape in the video player at the top of this page.