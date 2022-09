HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Chad Emerson is the head of day-to-day operations for Huntsville’s brand new professional soccer team, but you might recognize his name from another venture he just stepped down from.

Before joining the upcoming MLS Next Pro team, Emerson was the CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc.

During his tenure leading the revitalization of Downtown Huntsville, Emerson said a lot changed – both in Huntsville and across Downtown.

You can watch our full interview with him above.