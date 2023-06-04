(WHNT) – The United States Department of Defense is concerned about the shortage of systems engineers in America.

Jimmy Hodges, the President of Calhoun Community College, and a graduate student of Calhoun’s “System Engineering Technologist” program joins Leadership Perspectives to discuss this issue and more.

Systems Engineers work to design complex systems and ensure they properly function over their life cycle.

