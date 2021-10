HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The housing market is hot nationwide but it’s especially hot here in the Tennessee Valley.

The houses that do go on sale are limited, and when they do they aren’t on the market for long. That can make it difficult for first-time homebuyers.

The chair of ValleyMLS, Sha Harbor tells us about the market in the Tennessee Valley and what you can do to set yourself up for success when buying a home.