In early 2020, the response to COVID-19 was just getting ramped up.

There were literally millions of things needed, from vaccines to masks, and the effort was cranking up to make it happen. The Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal ended up being a crucial part of that enterprise, writing the contracts for every item needed.

Brigadier General Christine Beeler, the commanding general for Contracting Command, and Keith McPherson, the branch chief for the Command’s Joint COVID-19 Response Division, said the pandemic response was (and still is) very fluid.

You can watch our full interview with BG Beeler and McPherson above.