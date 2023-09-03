HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Flight comes naturally to NASA astronaut Jan Davis. Her father was a B-17 pilot in World War II.

During COVID, her sister had sent her their father’s flight logs from the 21 months he spent as a prisoner of war.

Jan Davis and her father (courtesy: Jan Davis)

“When I saw it [the flight logs] and I saw how many similarities there were in his flying career, and other things, and mine, I thought, ‘I think I’m going to write a book.'”

Davis joins News 19’s Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to talk about her new book “Air Born,” and the parallels between her father’s experiences in flight and her own.

