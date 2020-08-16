Arts Huntsville executive director encourages public to help the creative community

It’s no secret – the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on all sorts of activities.

Many businesses are suffering, and that definitely includes artists who would like to sell their work.

But Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken says there’s one big way you can help.

“If you love visual arts and also know your favorite artist, this is a great opportunity to call them up, commission an original work. If you have a birthday coming up or an anniversary or if you simply need some retail therapy, think about your favorite artist and get something new.”

You can watch our full interview with Dillon-Jauken below: