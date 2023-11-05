(WHNT) — One of the more iconic space photos in history is of the first untethered astronauts floating with planet Earth in the background.

Retired Brigadier General Bob Stewart was one of those astronauts brave enough to take the first untethered space walk in 1984 and he joined News 19’s Steve Johnson on this week’s Leadership Perspectives to discuss the mission.

Their conversation includes the highlights of Stewart’s career, the mission itself and the City of Huntsville naming a street after him.

