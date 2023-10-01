HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s nearly impossible to comprehend the life of Huntsville’s Robert Sawada.

The now 94-year-old is a concentration camp survivor, an Alabama high school grad, a career member of the U.S. Army who fought in two wars, and a veteran of America’s missile program.

He’s had such an interesting life in fact, that Randy Waldron said after sitting down with him and hearing his stories, he was inspired to write a book about him.

Sawada and Waldron sat down with News 19’s Steve Johnson to discuss everything from his early life to World War II to meeting his wife to his career on Redstone Arsenal.

In the interview, Waldron kind of perfectly summed up just how wild Sawada’s life has been.

“When you talk to Bob sometimes he will tell you the most amazing stories, and unless you really have a sense of knowledge of that period of military history, you may not always appreciate it. But, I like to tell people he’s almost like the Forrest Gump of this period of military history. Because sometimes he’ll tell a story and I’ll sit there and I’ll make a connection with it, and I’ll go wow. The fact that he’s got the memory, and that he lived through it and that he’s able to tell it… Is just something that again has inspired me to write a book about him because its just an amazing story.

