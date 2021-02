REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Army Materiel Command has a big job, and that’s why the commander is four-star General Ed Daly.

He has plenty of assistance to make the command work, and we’re pretty sure he would say the command sergeant major is one of his most valuable soldiers.

Command Sergeant Major Alberto Delgado plays a crucial role in making sure AMC operates as it should.

You can watch our full interview with CSM Delgado below: