REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Army Colonel Scott Rawlinson says he’s been fortunate in his career.

He says that when asked about serving with the Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal. The base is right next to Huntsville, where Rawlinson was born and went to school before graduating from the University of North Alabama.

Rawlinson, the director of public and Congressional affairs has an important job for an important Army command.

You can watch our full interview with COL Rawlinson above.