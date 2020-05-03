Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels talks about issues facing the state of Alabama Leadership Perspectives by: WHNT News 19 Posted: May 3, 2020 / 11:19 AM CDT / Updated: May 3, 2020 / 11:19 AM CDT House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels talked about the Alabama budget, legislature, and other issues facing the state as the Alabama State Legislature prepares to reconvene. You can watch our full interview below: Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction