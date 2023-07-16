HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 2023 Alabama legislative session was a busy one for lawmakers and it’s not quite over.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels joins Leadership Perspectives to discuss the special session scheduled to address redistricting Alabama’s congressional map.

Daniels also discusses the 2023 Alabama Legislative session by highlighting what he feels lawmakers were able to accomplish as well as topics he wishes they could’ve better addressed.

You can see the full interview with News 19’s Steve Johnson and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels in the video player above.