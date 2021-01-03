Alabama Commission on Higher Education’s Jim Purcell says higher education was impacted by the pandemic, but a bright future is ahead

There aren’t many aspects of Alabama life that weren’t impacted by COVID-19 last year – and much of that continues into the new year.

Colleges and universities had to adapt to different, more complicated times, and the Alabama Commission on Higher Education wants to do everything it can to help.

That includes helping with state revenue.

Executive Director Jim Purcell says the commission is going to advocate for additional funding, saying Alabama ended up in better shape with the education budget than most states.

You can watch our full interview with Purcell below: