Leaders urge parents to fill out Federal Impact Aid form

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — If you have a child in the Madison County, Madison City or Huntsville City Schools system, it’s time to dig through their backpack and find the Federal Impact Aid form handed out Tuesday.

Impact Aid is a program that provides grants to school systems that have children with parents who are federal employees.

Anyone who works for the Army, NASA, or somewhere on federal property could earn money for their child’s public school by completing the form. The school will get funding for each student that qualifies.

“Children of the more than 40,000 employees living on Redstone Arsenal, including all military, Department of Defense, Department of Justice, civilians and contractors all qualify for the Impact Aid,” said Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor.

In 2019, the three school districts combined received more than $663,000.

Impact Aid is used to pay for teacher salaries, afterschool programs, textbooks and other programs.