LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a personal aircraft crashed into a tree in the western part of Limestone County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Limestone County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO), officers responded to a call about a plane in a tree near Vivians Road and Siniard Road around 1:40 p.m.

LCSO says the plane was a personal aircraft and that no one was injured. However, they added that the pilot did need assistance exiting the vehicle.

News 19 spoke with the pilot of the aircraft, Bill Gildersleeve, who says he lost power. He also said he thinks his 20-year-old fuel pump is to blame.

“It was acting up last week, and I didn’t pay it a lot of attention other than check it and it checked fine so I just kept running it,” Gildersleeve said. “When I went to throttle up, it was nothing there to throttle up to. So, I ate the treetops and it started pulling me in which was good because you don’t want to hit the ground hard. It cushions your landing.”