Lawyer for Limestone County teen accused of killing family asks for speedy trial

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An attorney for a Limestone County teenager accused of killing five members of his family is asking for a speedy trial.

Attorney Michael Sizemore filed a motion Tuesday in Limestone County Circuit Court citing Mason Sisk’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial.

Sisk is charged with capital murder for the killings of his father, stepmother and three siblings at their home on Ridge Road in Elkmont in September 2019. Sisk was 14 at the time and admitted to the shootings, according to authorities.

Sisk has been in the Limestone County Jail without bond since November 2020, when a judge ruled that his case be moved over to the adult court system.