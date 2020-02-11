Lawsuit filed against school board over Tad Cummins student sex case settled

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to court documents, a lawsuit a father filed against the Maury County School Board in connection with his daughter’s kidnapping by a teacher has been settled.

The lawsuit was filed in early 2018, when the teen’s father claimed a Maury County public school failed its obligation to protect students from a predator.

In June of 2018, a judge set a preliminary trial in the federal case involving the girl’s father and the Maury County Board of Education.

The lawsuit went on to say the school “allowed conditions to exist which enabled a teacher to develop a controlling, manipulative relationship with a vulnerable and impressionable fifteen-year-old student.”

Details of the settlement were not disclosed to the public.

The father also claimed the school violated its educational amendments as well as his daughter’s constitutional rights.

The girl was just 15 years old when she was kidnapped by her former teacher, Tad Cummins. The teen was ultimately rescued in a small cabin in rural California after more than a month. Cummins was taken into custody and has since pleaded guilty to taking her across state lines with the purpose of having sex.

The girl previously told ABC News before being kidnapped by Cummins he had made inappropriate comments toward her.

“It was fourth period or fourth block. I can’t remember the conversation, but he said, ‘You’d look pretty nice naked.’”

At the time, she said it was just the two of them in the classroom together.

Cummins has remained jailed since his arrest in April 2017.