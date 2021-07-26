Lawrenceburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash

(WHNT) — A two-vehicle in Lauderdale County killed a Lawrenceburg, Tenn. women on Monday afternoon.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say the crash happened when a truck failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and struck the woman’s 2003 Chevrolet Malibu.

Patricia Mashburn, 81, of Lawrenceburg, Tenn. was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the passengers in her vehicle were transported to North Alabama Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash occurred at 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 43 and Lauderdale County 364, approximately four miles north of Killen.