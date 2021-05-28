Lawrence County teacher charged with raping, sodomizing student

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lawrence county teacher was arrested and charged with several counts of having sexual contact with a student.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders says Leslie Gillespie, 44, was charged with two counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, and one count each of rape and sodomy.

Sanders says she is a teacher at RA Hubbard High School.

Investigators are working with the school system to thoroughly investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence County Sheriff’s investigators at (256) 974-2500.