LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the Sheriff’s office has suspended its search operation for Chad Garrie, 44, of Trinity in the Bankhead National Forest after the search did not yield results.

Covington said that Garrie’s family last heard from him on January 25.

The chief deputy said that Garrie’s truck was located Thursday afternoon at Indian Tomb Hollow. he said a multi-agency search started at 8 am Friday morning and has been ongoing since.

Garrie is described as a 6 ft tall white male weighing 140 Ibs. He is described as having black and grey hair and blue eyes.

LCSO said that anyone with any information on Garrie’s disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.