Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrests Decatur woman for drug trafficking

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested after deputies found a large quantity of synthetic drugs, marijuana, and pain pills.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a car on County Road 87 near Five Points.

During the stop, they found a pound of synthetic drugs, half an ounce of marijuana, and several pain pills.

During a traffic stop, deputies said they found a pound of synthetic drugs, half an ounce of marijuana, and several pain pills. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Savannah Brook Mahaffey, 23, was charged with drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mahaffey was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $11,800 bond. The Alabama Department of Human Resources was also called because a child was in the car.