Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office adds two prescription drug drop boxes

MOULTON AND TOWN CREEK, Ala. – Lawrence County residents have two boxes for disposing of unused prescription and over the counter medications.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the boxes are located behind the Town Creek Police Department and at the Sheriff’s Office in Moulton.

The unused medications can be pills, liquids, drops, creams, and inhalers, but not syringes.

If you drop medications in the bins, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you remove personal information and make sure they’re in the original containers.

Prescription Drug Drop Box at Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Prescription Drug Drop Box at Town Creek Police Department (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)