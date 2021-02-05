Lawrence County Schools employee files racial discrimination complaint

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala.- A fifteen-year employee of Lawrence County Schools has filed a discrimination complaint with the Lawrence County NAACP. The complaint is against Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith alleging he discriminated against an employee for his race.

Adrian Taylor is a 15-year employee of Lawrence County Schools working in the maintenance department.

“I’ve been there fifteen and a half years and I do maintenance. Plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, carpentry. We do a little bit of it all,” says Taylor.

He applied for the management job opening in 2011, 2015, and 2020 and was denied all three times.

“I feel that it is racial. That’s my thought. I’m qualified I can do the job,” says Taylor.

Taylor submitted a complaint in early December with the Lawrence County NAACP after he was not hired as the districts maintenance manager.

“Nobody can tell you what you need to do to become a manager. It’s just like you’re denied with nothing,” says Taylor.

Lawrence County NAACP Vice President Bobby Diggs says the school system needs to implement a diversity and inclusion plan that addresses hiring practices.

“The system, it has a history of not hiring blacks it has a history of not retaining blacks and has a history of not promoting blacks,” says Diggs.

Diggs says minorities make up about 7% of the systems employees.

“The minority hiring should reflect the county population so if you’ve got 11% minorities in your county we should have 11% minorities in the school system.”

Diggs says they are waiting on a meeting with Superintendent Smith to settle the complaint and just want to see progress moving forward.

Superintendent Smith says the hiring decision is not discriminatory and ensures that the school board strives to hire the best candidate for any vacancy.