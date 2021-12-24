Lawrence County man tried escaping out of the bathroom before being arrested on drug charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man was arrested on drug charges following an investigation over the past several months.

Members of the Lawrence County Narcotics/Vice Unit say an investigation was started into illegal drug sales in the county and developed Jermaine Chantell Harris, aka “G-Money” as a suspect.

Jermain Chantell “G-Money” Harris

On December 21, the sheriff’s office says Narcotics agents and Lawrence County Special Response Unit carried out a search warrant at Harris’ residence on County Road 268. When authorities went inside the home, they saw Harris escaping a nearby bathroom.

Later, law enforcement determined Harris was trying to hide or destroy evidence at that time.

Agents reportedly found an unspecified amount of methamphetamine/ICE in the bathroom, and also found a gun, an unspecified amount of marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia in the house.

Authorities say Harris also had a large amount of money on him, which was taken pending the upcoming court proceedings.

Harris was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following: trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and certain persons forbidden/prohibited to possess a firearm.