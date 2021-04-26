Lawrence County man sentenced to life in prison as a teen to get new sentencing

A man sentenced to life in prison for a capital murder case when he was a juvenile has a new sentencing hearing scheduled Tuesday.

Court records show Evan Miller is scheduled to have a resentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon with Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Mark Craig.

Miller was 14 when he and a friend allegedly killed Cole Cannon. Miller and the friend beat Cannon to death and set his trailer on fire after an evening of drinking and using drugs, according to court documents.

In 2006, Miller was found guilty of capital murder in adult court and given a life sentence that was mandatory under Alabama law. His case was appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in 2012 that he could not be sentenced to life without at least the possibility of parole.