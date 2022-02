LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified 57-year-old Roger D. Cartee from Hillsboro as the victim of the fatal wreck.

ALEA said Cartee was driving at 10:50 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler on Alabama 20 at Lawrence County 400 just outside of Hillsboro.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.