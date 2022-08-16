LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lawrence County man is facing drug trafficking charges after a search of his home in Trinity.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the Vice/Narcotics Unit investigated drug trafficking concerns in East Lawrence. They said from that investigation 47-year-old Kevin Donald Coffey was arrested and charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Officials said they searched Coffey’s home on County Road 370 where they found him, two other people and almost a pound of a crystalline substance that field tested positive for Methamphetamine.

During the search, they also found drug paraphernalia, unknown liquids along with acetones and other liquids commonly used to manufacture Methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Coffey was taken to the Lawrence County Jail. Sheriff Max Sanders said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may come.