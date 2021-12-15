Lawrence County man arrested on multiple drug charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – One man was arrested following a three-month-long investigation by the Lawrence County Narcotics and Vice Unit.

Authorities found Alec Hollaway at 2181 County Road 150 on Monday. Members of the Lawrence County Special Response Unit and Vice Agents tried to take Hollaway into custody when they conducted a search warrant. Hollaway tried to escape and damaged a law enforcement vehicle while attempting to run.

After a short struggle, Hollaway was taken into custody.

Agents found unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana (spice), and several drug paraphernalia items. Hollaway’s vehicle was searched as well, revealing more drug-related items and several catalytic converters.

Photo courtesy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, it is unknown if the catalytic converters are stolen at this time, and Sheriff Max Sanders is requesting anyone who has had catalytic converters stolen to file a report.

Hollaway was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute, criminal mischief, drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.