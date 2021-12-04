Lawrence County leaders say school’s closure could threaten neighborhood stability

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — “This school stabilizes our community.” Those are the strong words used during a gathering of community leaders, parents and students in Lawrence County who want R.A. Hubbard High School to stay open.

The district superintendent says the school needs to shut down, citing poor enrollment.

“They close R.A. Hubbard, it’s going to take a lot from the community,” said Sheneika Watkins, a resident who told News 19 that her parents and grandparents graduated from the school. “Our community is a family. Everybody loves Hubbard.”

R.A. Hubbard has been under repeated threats of closure from the school board and superintendent. The predominantly Black school serves as a pillar in the community. The importance leaders say, is second only in significance to the Black church.

The school stabilizes the small town and fosters a sense of belonging to the children while serving as the only foundation for academic achievement. For it to close would be devastating.

“Not only do you remove the school from the community, but you also remove the legacy of the school. what it took to get the school here,” Jan Turnbore, president of the NAACP in Lawrence County.

The bottom-line Turnbore says is money. Superintendent Dr. Bret Smith says with failing attendance, the cost of over 18,000 dollars per student is reportedly the highest in the county.

“When you continue to lose schools in the community the children they leave the community,” Smith stated.

R.A. Hubbard has had 100 percent senior graduation over the past three years. A final school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 6 in Moulton.