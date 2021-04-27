Lawrence County judge resentences Evan Miller to life without parole for murder he committed at 14

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Lawrence County judge resentenced convicted killer Evan Miller to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a murder Miller committed when he was 14 years old.

Judge Mark Craig made the decision after a hearing conducted virtually Tuesday afternoon.

Miller received a mandatory life sentence without parole for the murder of Cole Cannon, 52, in 2003. Authorities said Miller and a friend robbed Cannon and beat him with their hands and a baseball bat before setting his trailer on fire.

Miller appealed and his case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in 2012 that juveniles convicted of capital murder couldn’t receive a mandatory life sentence without parole. The decision paved the way for Tuesday’s sentencing.