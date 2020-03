LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A portion of Alabama Highway 101 was reopened Tuesday to drivers, a month after flooding closed it down.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the road in the Lennon Hill community was opened to through traffic around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rains forced the road’s closure Feb. 10. ALDOT brought in special equipment and began pumping water Feb. 21, after determining it would take months for the low-lying area to drain naturally.