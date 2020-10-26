Lawrence County High School going virtual until Nov. 6

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Lawrence County High School students will stay home and continue classes remotely until Nov. 6 due to staffing issues, the school said.

The school posted on Facebook Sunday that students would stay home and be responsible for completing their assignments online.

Lawrence County Schools said WiFi bus stations would be sent to various locations in Moulton and through the community.

East Lawrence Middle and Moulton Middle schools went to a virtual learning period last week. They’re expected to go back to school Nov. 2.