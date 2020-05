LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lawrence County official passed away early Friday morning.

The Lawrence County Commission said EMA Director Johnny Cantrell passed away early on Friday, May 1.

Cantrell had been EMA Director since December 2013, and the Commission’s Facebook post said he was “the essence of kindness, of duty and service to all.”

The Commission asked everyone to keep his wife, children, family and coworkers in their thoughts and prayers.