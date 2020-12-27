Lawrence County church giving back to community on New Year’s Eve

TOWN CREEK, Ala. – A church in Lawrence County and a Huntsville in-home care business are partnering up to give back as part of an event dubbed “A New Year’s Eve 2020 Blessing.”

Starting at noon on New Year’s Eve, The Living Way Apostolic Church (4430 Highway 20, Town Creek) will be giving away gifts for children 16 and under.

The drive up giveaway is for residents of Courtland, Town Creek, Red Bank, and Hillsboro, and gifts could include desktop/laptop computers, bicycles, TVs, gift cards, scooters, and more.

Masks are required for everyone in the car.

Children need to bring a school progress report to prove their residency and only three children are allowed per car.

Children 16 and under will also receive a hot dog and chips, with adults receiving a plate of barbeque chicken or pulled pork.