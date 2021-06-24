Lawrence County business featured on first annual YouTube Small Business Day

MOULTON, Ala. — Red Land Cotton, a Lawrence County based small business, was featured on YouTube’s first-annual Small Business Day on June 24.

As the economy is recovering from COVID-19, research has shown U.S. consumers are spending more time online than ever before, and are also online shopping more than in years before, according to a press release from Big Communications.

They also said that the economy saw 10 years of e-commerce growth in just three months during the pandemic.

Small businesses felt, arguably, the biggest financial impact of the pandemic and realized that being online is, “the way to survive”, according to the press release.

Red Land Cotton, was co-founded by Anna Bakersfield who also serves as the CEO. It is a textile company that makes high-quality linens made with materials from their family farm.

On their YouTube channel, Bakersfield and others talk about the importance of creating products made from cotton and labor in the U.S.

YouTube Small Business Day showcased 20 small businesses from across the country, live, on their platform where consumers could buy their products directly from the live stream.