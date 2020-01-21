Missing Lawrence County teenager found

UPDATE: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department said around midday Tuesday that Hunter Edmondson was found alive and was being checked out by medical personnel.

LEOMA, TN – Lawrence County authorities are conducting a multi-agency search for a missing 15-year-old.

Hunter Edmondson went missing Monday afternoon while walking in the area of Richardson road and Rabbit Trail Road in Leoma. He was last seen around 3:30 pm and reported missing at 5:30 pm. Authorities say they quickly organized a ground and air search.

Edmondson was believed to have been wearing a hoodie and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance, according to officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol used its helicopter in the search, and officials said they attempted to ping the teen’s phone through the night.

Members of the sheriff’s department, Lawrenceburg Police Department, Lawrence County Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Lawrenceburg Fire Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol, in addition to several community residents, searched the area of Edmondson’s disappearance despite extremely cold overnight temperatures and wooded terrain.