Lawmakers react to state’s record-breaking COVID-19 numbers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State lawmakers are reacting to Alabama’s record-breaking day in COVID-19 cases.

The state saw it’s largest one-day increase in cases to date. Overnight, the cases jumped by 2,100.

As Alabama’s coronavirus cases shoot up, state lawmakers, like Sen. Del Marsh, say they’re not concerned about the rise in cases.

“In fact, quite honestly, I want to see more people because we start reaching immunity as more people have it and get through it,” Marsh said.

However, Marsh did call the deaths related to coronavirus “troubling” but doesn’t see the state reversing course on openings.

“I don’t think you are going to see this state shutdown again or this country. What you are seeing are people taking responsibility,” Marsh said.

Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison argues that people aren’t taking the necessary responsibility.

“I think people are very cavalier about it. They go in small [groups], in large groups, they get out and they go to large social gatherings,” Coleman-Madison said.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Department of Public Health is warning that this surge in cases could overwhelm hospitals.

“Not only are we talking about ICU beds and hospital beds, but we’re talking about staff to render care for those patients,” Dr. Landers said.

We reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey about Thursday’s spike in cases. Her office released a statement:

“As Governor Ivey has said time and time again, this virus is real, and it is deadly. We need every Alabamian – young and old, and in every area across the state – to take the Coronavirus seriously. We cannot expect to make progress, if each and every one of us doesn’t do our own part. That means we must practice social distancing, exercise smart health practices, wear a mask and use common sense. We are under a Safer at Home order here in Alabama, and there are guidelines in place as we continue looking ahead to our safe reopening of the state. Governor Ivey said it best, and that is that personal responsibility means it is everyone’s responsibility. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office

Gov. Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris continue closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and are aware of where our state currently stands with the virus.

