Law enforcement warns about holiday season bringing uptick in vehicle break-ins

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — We are in the middle of the holiday season, so many are checking off those Christmas lists. Some are doing so by taking advantage of others.

Though people like hiding valuables in their cars, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be vigilant.

Mike Swafford, the Sheriff’s Office public information liaison says during the holiday season, they see an uptick in vehicle break-ins. People search for anything they can get their hands on like guns, purses, wallets, and presents.

“You park your car at night, you go to bed, wake up in the morning and somebody’s been through it, they’ve taken something,” said Swafford. “Traditionally, they try to hit several cars in one night so they look for a neighborhood. They’re trying to be very stealthy. They want to be quiet, in and out quickly, but it can all be defeated by just locking your door.”

Swafford says normally, thieves won’t break windows because they don’t want to draw attention to themselves so simply locking your doors can deter most break-ins.

He also warns people to take all valuables inside or at least hide them from plain view.