Law enforcement asking for victims of alleged roofing scam to come forward

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. -- Several agencies across the South, including north Alabama, are looking into an alleged roofing scam accused of defrauding victims of their money.

The owners of My Affordable Roofing were arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office two weeks ago. Investigators arrested John David Boggs of Louisville, Kentucky and Amanda Christine Lairsey of Spring Hill, Tennessee for five counts each of first-degree theft of property.

Investigators are saying the charges are in connection with a "multi-million, multi-state crime ring." The Sheriff's Office says Boggs and Lairsey set up a branch of their business in Cullman in spring of 2018 after a major hail storm. Investigators say they completed some jobs, but soon after, began taking people's money, not showing up for work, and ignoring phone calls from clients.

Investigators also say they found similar reports ranging from Indiana to Kentucky, to Florida. They add Boggs and Lairsey were in debt after purchasing luxury homes, a large fishing yacht, and leasing a private aircraft.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office told WHNT News 19 they estimate over $30 million were scammed from victims. They also added the secret service will be taking over the investigation.

More agencies, including the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, are asking potential victims to come forward.

Their Facebook post reads: "If anyone has employed a company known as “My Affordable Roofing” and have not received any work, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office 256-582-2034."

The Albertville Police Department says they have two cases dealing with My Affordable Roofing and are currently looking into another, but they believe there are more victims in the area.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they currently have no cases involving the roofing company.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of the suspected fraud or has been mistreated by My Affordable Roofing, local law enforcement agencies are encouraging you to contact them.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says your top could prove helpful in its investigation.