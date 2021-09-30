Lauderdale County man arrested for theft of over 30 catalytic converters

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Jason Nathaniel Minton was been arrested and charged with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of buying catalytic converters without documentation.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office seized 31 catalytic converters during a search Thursday. (Photo courtesy Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said they searched a home in the 300-block of Lauderdale County Road 267 Thursday and seized 31 converters that Minton obtained illegally in just the past week and a half.

Minton was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $31,000 bond.