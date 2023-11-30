LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Many Alabama and Auburns, for different reasons, are still recovering from the 88th Iron Bowl this past weekend.

However, one teacher in Lauderdale County took inspiration from the chaos on the field and turned it into a unique literary work.

Thus the poem “4th and 31” was born.

Mollie Hetrick, a third-grade teacher at Underwood Elementary, wrote her poem Sunday morning following the Crimson Tide’s win over the Tigers.

She then took the poem to her classroom, incorporating different language arts lessons into her reading.

“They’re learning fluency. They’re learning inferences. They’re learning poetry. They’re learning stanzas. Lots of things can be taught just through a poem,” said Hetrick.

One of Hetrick’s students added, “I think it’s really good that she did that ’cause it inspired me to write my own poem one day.”

Her students enjoyed following along with her in class and dissecting different stanzas as a part of the lesson.