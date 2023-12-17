LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 is getting an update on the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigation regarding human remains found earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office says a hunter found human remains in Lauderdale County on County Road 6 west of Highway 157 near a wooded area on Wednesday, December 13th.

Investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office have completed the process of gathering evidence, an effort that spanned multiple days.

LCSO Chief Deputy Matt Horton says the hunter discovered a human skull, which sparked a multi-day search for additional materials.

“The rest of the items that were located by investigators, they had to process that and when I say process that means they had to move earth and dirt and try to recover as much as they could,” said Horton.

Horton says they are unsure how long the remains had been in the secluded area, but the skeletal remains tell the sheriff’s office it couldn’t have been recent.

LCSO investigators spent two days canvassing the area and sent the evidence they gathered to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in an effort to identify the person.

“Next step is to evaluate and go through and hopefully be able to pull some DNA other things to allow us to hopefully piece together a missing persons case puzzle, try to figure out where we go from there,” replied Horton.

Horton believes identifying the remains are a key part in the early investigation. He’s hoping advanced DNA technology will help them do just that.

“Somebody that’s in the system or a previous case that an agency has worked where DNA was collected either by alternative means be a mother or father, a family relative putting it as a standard that it can be compared to later,” added Horton.

Horton says they’ll view cold cases and any missing persons reports they have as they work to identify those remains.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says if anyone has information relating to this case to give them a call at 256-760-5757.