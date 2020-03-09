Lauderdale County musician performing as part of benefit concert for Nashville tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Green Hill musician Jason Isbell will be one of several musicians performing at a concert Monday night to help those recovering from last week’s tornadoes which killed 24 people.

The concert will be held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The full lineup includes:

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Ashley McBryde

Brandi Carlile

Brothers Osborne

Dan Auerbach

Isbell

Katie Pruitt

Kendell Marvel

Margo Price

Mike “Grimey” Grimes

Old Crow Medicine Show

Sadler Vaden

Sheryl Crow

Soccer Mommy

Yola

While tickets are sold out for the event, anyone interested in donating can still do so on the ticket page. All proceeds will go to The Community Foundation, which has already been helping with recovery, and the American Red Cross.