Lauderdale County musician performing as part of benefit concert for Nashville tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Green Hill musician Jason Isbell will be one of several musicians performing at a concert Monday night to help those recovering from last week’s tornadoes which killed 24 people.
The concert will be held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The full lineup includes:
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
- Ashley McBryde
- Brandi Carlile
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan Auerbach
- Isbell
- Katie Pruitt
- Kendell Marvel
- Margo Price
- Mike “Grimey” Grimes
- Old Crow Medicine Show
- Sadler Vaden
- Sheryl Crow
- Soccer Mommy
- Yola
While tickets are sold out for the event, anyone interested in donating can still do so on the ticket page. All proceeds will go to The Community Foundation, which has already been helping with recovery, and the American Red Cross.