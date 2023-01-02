LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Richard Ray Russell of Tuscumbia was found guilty of manslaughter by a Lauderdale County jury in 2012.

James Thomas Campbell was killed in a crash on January 15, 2011.

Russell was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison after prosecutors at the time said he was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs (hydrocodone) when the crash happened.

The now 44-year-old was accused of driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix into the back of a 2008 Chevrolet truck driven by Campbell, causing it to roll several times

That crash happened on Hwy 72 near Elgin. Campbell’s wife was also injured, leading to the assault charge.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours and found Russell guilty of manslaughter and third-degree assault and driving with a suspended license.

At the time this story was published, Russell has served just over nine years of his sentence in the North Alabama Community Work Center.

A parole hearing is set for January 3 before the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.